Candidate statement for Frank Taylor: Region 9 Board of Education

My wife and I have lived in Redding for 40 years. I was a member of the Zoning Commission for 30 years and chairman for 20, and am currently the Redding Representative to the Georgetown Special Taxing District.

As a parent and grandparent, I have experienced the benefits of the Redding schools and the impact they have had on our family. Two [of our] daughters went through the Redding schools, from Redding Elementary School to Barlow. Three granddaughters have benefited from the educational excellence of Redding schools, one now in college, one at Barlow and one at John Read Middle School.

My objective on the Region 9 Board of Education is to focus my efforts on providing educational excellence, while ensuring the budgeting process focuses on efficiency, effectiveness and transparency.

For the 40 years we have lived in Redding, there is an annual struggle of school budget versus town taxes versus educational excellence. Neither arbitrarily reducing the budget nor continually increasing the budget results in educational excellence. Neither polarized position builds value for the community. It requires challenging and monitoring programs and expenditures to ensure the expected results are achieved.

I was with IBM for 25 years retiring as Program Manager of International Business Alliances, VP Marketing and Services at Acorn Information Systems, VP Marketing at Digital Lighthouse, Member of One Brain Marketing, LLC, and now Principal of Taylored Business Solutions. I am a founding Board Member and Secretary of Friends of WSHU Public Radio Group. I hold a BA in Physics from Bowdoin College.

I respectfully ask for your vote.

Frank Taylor