Candidate statement for Jamie Barickman: Board of Finance

Better thinking. Better budgets. Better results.

I am seeking election to the Board of Finance. My wife Hollis and I have three children and have lived in Redding for more than 20 years. I am active in the community and served on the Redding Board of Education for 12 years, from 2001 to 2013.

While on the school board, I was a strong and challenging voice for long-term planning and new ways to effectively and efficiently improve education outcomes. I was instrumental in the formation of the BOF long-term capital projects committee and co-chaired the successful BOE facilities/long-term capital project committee.

I have spent 20 years as a management consultant and corporate executive. I know what it means to manage spending, make payroll, deliver budgets and search for new revenue sources.

I am currently the president and CEO of Infirst Healthcare, a consumer healthcare company based in Westport.

Redding values open space, excellent schools, limited commercial zoning, a vibrant library and other strong community institutions. These are the things that make Redding a most desirable place to live.

To maintain the quality of Redding long-term, we need to reduce our reliance on residential property taxes and find new ways to more efficiently deliver the quality services we value.

I am running for the BOF because I have the experience and proven skills to help identify solutions to Redding’s budget challenges and foster a collaborative relationship with all town officials that will inspire better thinking, better budgets and better results. I am asking for your vote on Nov. 7.

James Barickman

Church Hill Lane