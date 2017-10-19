Candidate statement for Laurie G. Richardson: Board of Finance

My husband and I bought our home in 1997, drawn to all Redding has to offer: a beautiful landscape, great schools, rich history, community of warm, welcoming people.

We already knew our neighbors; I am a JBHS graduate and John operates a small business in town. We plan to stay permanently and hope our children, one a freshman at JBHS and the other a recent college graduate, will return when they are ready to settle down.

Unfortunately, the dream of my grandchildren attending Barlow is fading. Our state is in economic crisis.

People and jobs are leaving Connecticut. Home prices continue to decline and taxes are relatively high.

Hartford’s solution? Raise taxes further, reduce municipal aid for schools and roads, and saddle its town with unmanageable levels of pension obligations. [This is] not very attractive to would-be homebuyers.

Redding will weather this storm but the challenge is formidable. In 2015, a home with a value of $1M and assessment of $700K paid the following taxes in DRG-A towns: Darien $10,745; New Canaan $11,190; Ridgefield $18,207; Redding $20,237. The proportion is the same regardless of the home value used. We cannot continue to raise taxes and believe it will lead to higher home values.

I ask for your vote for Board of Finance to help Redding meet its challenges and goals. My background includes teaching finance at Fairfield University, [working as an] insurance agent, serving on audit committees of several charitable trusts, [serving on the] Easton Pension & Employee Benefits Commission and the Redding Zoning Commission, and co-managing a business in Redding since 1992. My diverse perspective, candidness and ability to work well with others will be of real benefit to the BOF and to the town.

Laurie G. Richardson