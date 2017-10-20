The Redding Pilot

Family hike with Democratic candidates

By Redding Pilot on October 20, 2017

The Redding Democratic municipal candidates invite the community to a family friendly event at Huntington State Park, at 250 Sunset Hill Road in Redding.

The event is on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.. The rain date is Sunday, Oct 22.

The event is a way to get to know members on the Democratic ticket.

Bagels and Donuts from Uncle Leo’s Coffee and Donuts of Georgetown will be provided, and children are encouraged to attend.

A leisurely recreational hike will follow at 11 a.m.

Information about Huntington State Park can be found by visiting http://townofreddingct.org/project/huntington-state-park/.

The event is being sponsored by the Redding-Georgetown Democratic Town Committee.

 

