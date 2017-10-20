Board of Education’s required audit a hot topic at candidate debate

The Board of Finance’s decision to require a forensic audit of the Redding, Easton and Region 9 central office “has the odor of gotcha,” Lew Goldberg adamantly said during the candidate debate held by the League of Women Voters on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Goldberg added that the audit was an opportunity “to beat up on the Board of Education and try to publicly expurge them and impugn their credibility.”

A Republican, Goldberg was one of 15 candidates running for the Redding Board of Finance, the Region 9 Board of Education and Redding Board of Education who took part in the debate, held at Town Hall. Goldberg is running against Democrat Ed Miller for a four-year term to fill a vacancy.

Questions were submitted by the audience and screened by the League of Women Voters. Topics included the most important resources in Redding, the roles of the boards, the surplus the Board of Education had, and the expected reduction in student enrollment.

More than 100 people attended the timed debate. Candidates had one minute and 30 seconds to answer each question.

League member Colleen Joyce was moderator.

Defining the primary role of the Board of Finance, Edward Miller, a Democrat, said the board needs to focus on “the pillars of Redding’s community that make the town special. It also needs to work to minimize the burden on taxpayers, look for additional sources of revenues beyond property taxes and find the right balance between long-term debt and year-over-year revenues.”

Robert Dean, a Democrat, said that on a technical level, the Board of Finance has been doing a good job.

“Despite our very thin tax base, the town has a spectacular bond rating, credit-worthiness, taxes that are pushing the envelope and the debt is not overwhelming either,” Dean said.

One problem, Dean added, is when “you spend all your time looking at the spreadsheets, you lose track of everything else that matters.”

Asked if candidates agreed with the Board of Finance requesting an audit of school central office policies and procedures, Republican Jenifer Wyss said she favored it.

“I do think it’s appropriate that the BoF wanted to hire a professional and independent firm to take a look at the internal controls and policies of the central office,” she said.

“We need to have properly designed and functioning internal controls so something like this doesn’t happen again,” Wyss added.

Jamie Barickman, a Democrat, said he considers the decision to hire an outside auditor symptomatic of the larger problem: the lack of the trust and disrespect between boards. “… And I think that has to stop.”

“My understanding is that established practices, procedures, and protocols were not followed, and that’s unacceptable,” Barickman added. “I don’t agree that we can’t monitor and evaluate and do an internal investigation ourselves. I think it was an unfortunate expenditure of taxpayers’ money that wasn’t necessary.”

Laurie Richardson, a Republican, said the audit had to be done.

“You want to use the least controversial method, but in their best judgement they felt that this was the way to handle it,” she said, adding the Board of Finance was willing to take on the criticism that came with this decision.

To view the candidate debate, visit https://www.facebook.com/remoran1/videos/10212770886641071/