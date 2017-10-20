Board of Education candidates react to surplus at debate

In response to a debate question about the implications for Redding as a result of the over $800,000 surplus, Board of Education candidate John Reilly, a Republican, said the BoE needs to work with stakeholders “to determine how we want to grow our schools.”

Reilly was one of 15 candidates running for the Redding Board of Finance, the Region 9 Board of Education and Redding Board of Education who took part in the League of Women Voters debate, held at Town Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Questions at the debate were submitted by the audience and screened by the League of Women Voters. Topics included the most important resources in Redding, the roles of the boards, the surplus the Board of Education had, and the expected reduction in student enrollment.

More than 100 people attended the timed debate. Candidates had one minute and 30 seconds to answer each question.

League member Colleen Joyce was moderator.

In regard to the surplus question, Reilly added that the Board should also determine what the town’s priorities are and build up trust within the community.

Reilly further said he thinks that too much time at meetings is focused on budgeting and not enough time is spent on enriching students’ education.

Colleen Pilato, a Democrat, said she can understand how there can be a surplus, and it’s reasonable.

“As long as the Board of Ed and the superintendent know that it’s coming, know why it’s coming and report on that, I’m comfortable with that,” she said.

Pilato added that an opportunity for improvement, however, would be better communication, “so the entire community is not surprised when they hear there is a surplus,” she said.

Chris Parkin, a petitioning candidate for the school board, stressed that surpluses, in and of themselves, aren’t bad.

“We should be glad when the school is returning money to the town,” he said. “The fact that we are returning surpluses to the town speaks to the superintendent’s credibility in being a steward of our finances.”

Parkin added, however, that “the way to prevent these surpluses and the controversy surrounding them comes back to having a comprehensive long-range vision for the district and budgeting accordingly,” he said.

To view the candidate debate, visit https://www.facebook.com/remoran1/videos/10212770886641071/.