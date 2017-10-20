Region 9 candidates support pay to play sports

“Having daughters and granddaughters who are athletic and who have participated in sports throughout their education careers, athletics is important. However, there is some reasonable expectation that some of the expense of athletics stays with the students who participate in it,” said Frank Taylor, a Republican who is running for the Region 9 Board of Education, in response to his view on pay to play sports.

Taylor is one of 15 candidates running for the Redding Board of Finance, the Region 9 Board of Education and Redding Board of Education who took part in the debate, held at Town Hall.

Questions were submitted by the audience and screened by the League of Women Voters. Topics included the most important resources in Redding, the roles of the boards, the surplus the Board of Education had, and the expected reduction in student enrollment.

More than 100 people attended the timed debate. Candidates had one minute and 30 seconds to answer each question.

League member Colleen Joyce was moderator.

In regard to her view on pay to play sports, Cheryl Graziano, a Democrat, agreed with Taylor, saying pay to play sports a “necessary evil.” She added however, that she is interested in finding creative solutions to this.

Gwen Denny, a Democrat, pointed out that there is and should always be exceptions for need-based exemptions when necessary.

“If there is financial hardship, the fee could be waived,” she said.

Denny also added that she feels pay to play sports is a symptom of declining enrollment. “Some teams are going to consolidate,” she said.

To view the candidate debate, visit https://www.facebook.com/remoran1/videos/10212770886641071/.