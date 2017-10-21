Jack Ryan’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Jasen Docteur with 31 seconds remaining on Friday night culminated a 26-point second-half comeback as the Stratford High football team defeated Joel Barlow, 38-35, in a South-West Conference game played at Penders Field.
The Red Devils began the game-winning drive on their own 34-yard line with 3:58 to play after the team’s defense stopped the Eagles on downs.
After getting a first down at their own 46, Ryan fired a 21-yard completion to Braydon Seaburg who was unable to get out of bounds with 2:20 left.
With the ball at the Barlow 30, Stratford picked up three yards and was faced with a fourth-and-seven from the Barlow 27. Ryan hit Seaburg again and the receiver got the first down and also got out of bounds. On the third play from scrimmage, Ryan lofted the ball over a defender’s head and into Docteur’s arms.
Barlow threatened once more after a 44-yard kick-off return by Henry Shaban, but the Eagles’ quarterback, Trevor Furrer, was sacked on a fourth-down attempt as time ran out.
Both teams now have 3-3 won-lost records.
Barlow had built up a 28-12 first-half lead on the strength of a pair of touchdown runs by Furrer which covered 57 and 20 yards, respectively.
“We have a football team that simply doesn’t like to quit,” said first-year Stratford coach Jack Petion, whose team picked up its second consecutive win and will play at Newtown next Friday night.
Barlow ran for 244 yards in the opening half, but Stratford’s defense stymied them throughout the second half.
“Give them credit,” said Barlow coach Rob Tynan. “It’s not like we stopped playing. They came after us on defense and put together a great offensive effort to beat us.”