Letter: Cheryl Graziano is well qualified to serve on the Region 9 Board of Education

To the Editor:

Cheryl Graziano’s extensive professional experience, coupled with her outstanding volunteer service across our community, will ensure our schools remain competitive.

Graziano’s leadership will guide Barlow stakeholders in offering a strong, well-rounded curriculum in a changing global world.

Alongside community leaders, Graziano’s financial expertise will provide creative solutions for well balanced budgets that enhance programs and support long-term goals of our town.

Vote for a leader who will channel constructive, well-rounded debate to build strong programs, strong budgets and a strong town with strong property values.

Ritu Duenwald

Limekiln Road

To the Editor:

Stating that Cheryl Graziano is highly qualified for the Region 9 Board of Education is to state the obvious. Two of her three children are at Barlow; the other is at John Reed.

She has a strong financial background with prestigious employment experience and a CPA assuring her financial expertise. Region 9 is both a Board of Education and a board of finance, requiring her unique qualifications.

As a former Region 9 Board of Education member, I strongly endorse and urge your vote for Cheryl Graziano.

Peter A. Bonfanti