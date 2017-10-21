Letter: Vote for Robert Dean for Board of Finance

To the Editor:

I urge your vote for Rob Dean for Redding Board of Finance.

As a long-term resident and a former member of the Planning Commission, Rob has a deep understanding of the many challenges that face Redding in the coming years.

As a business owner, he has the management and economic knowledge needed as a member of the BOF.

He will listen to input from all sides and work with all Redding boards to help the town through the challenges we will face in the coming years.

Annet Bonfanti

Umpawaug Road

To the Editor:

I have known and worked with Rob Dean for many years. Rob is the kind of pragmatic problem-solver who knows how to sustain balanced working relationships and to treat the public with respect.

Rob also understands the strategic vision needed to improve our town’s tax base without altering the values that brought my family and me to Redding. He has applied this vision before on the Planning Commission, but with fiscal decisions on the horizon in Georgetown, he is needed now on the Board of Finance.

I will be voting for Rob Dean for the Board of Finance.

Michele Van Steinburgh

Mountain Road