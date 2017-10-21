The Redding Pilot

Letter: Redding resident recommends Frank Taylor for Region 9 Board of Education

To the Editor:

My unbiased opinion is everyone should vote for Frank Taylor for Region 9 BOE. A 40-year resident of Redding and an active member of the community, he is a techie as well as a Renaissance man.  

He has an investment of five girls in the school system. He guided two daughters from kindergarten through Barlow and through college. Our oldest granddaughter graduated from Barlow two years ago and is in college. One granddaughter is a Barlow sophomore and one is a JRMS seventh grader.

Please vote for Frank.

Jean Taylor

Deacon Abbott Road

