Letter: Kevin Murray will do a good job on the Region 9 Board of Education  

By Redding Pilot on October 21, 2017

To the Editor:

His dedication to family and community is unparalleled.  Over the course of the seven years I have known him, I have seen his deep integrity and commitment to the youth of our town and his passion for the future.  

The Board of Education continues to be faced with potentially district-altering changes and revisions. Kevin is highly qualified, financially pragmatic and displays a no-nonsense demeanor to get things done. He is a visionary and compelled to serve. I am proud to have him on the ballot and look forward to his guidance going forward.

Victoria Eastus

