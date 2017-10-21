Letter: Question candidates on their beliefs before going to the polls

To the Editor:

It’s election time and it’s time we knew what each candidate stands for and against. Oh, we know their party labels, but that’s not enough.

The party flags from my youth are tattered and patched with slogans and platitudes rather than reason and honesty. And yet, too many of us seem to absurdly vote according to the flag the candidate flies.

Candidates’ most significant qualifications should be their beliefs and the stand they take on all matters, not how nice their hair is combed or [how] their family looks in a staged photo.

Let’s hear loud and clear the candidates’ thinking, not just the twaddle they think we want to hear. We need to be able to judge the saneness of their judgment.

For example, if someone is running for the Board of Finance, can and will they justify the “insignificant” quarter of a million of our tax dollars spent by the POTUS’ today just to make a statement about the flag or the thousands which swamp mired cabinet members spend on private jets?

Can a Board of Education candidate support an incompetent, unstable, bellicosely dangerous, ranting con man without allowing that mind-set to affect the education and behavior of our children?

Local politics will/does affect the world.

Question candidates. Attend the pseudo debates even though the questions get censored. Judge candidates by what they don’t say because their silence on any issue implies consent and condones the position and actions being considered. Become informed, care and vote responsibly.

Ronald Wendschuh