Letter: BoF chairman supports Wyss and Richardson for Board of Finance

To the Editor:

The Board of Finance needs financial expertise. I support two outstanding candidates — Jenifer Wyss, who was a partner in a large accounting firm and now works for the FASB, the premier rule-making body for the accounting profession, and Laurie Richardson, who is a college professor teaching complex accounting concepts to future CPAs.

Their superior financial acumen is urgently needed to ensure Redding will continue to have proper financial oversight for our Board of Finance.

If you look closely at the other candidates, they have agendas which do not bring the needed financial acumen to the BOF to benefit all Redding taxpayers.

Bill Alvarez