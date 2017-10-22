Obituary: William Francis Murphy III, of Redding

William Francis Murphy III, of Redding, CT, passed away on October 18, 2017, at age 66.

A fierce lover of physics and geology William left his mark on the world in which he learned and practiced. He served at Schlumberger for over a decade before founding Earthworks/e4Sciences in 2000.

William remained a loyal alumnus of the Buckley School, the Canterbury School, Williams College and Stanford University. Athletically he passed down his passion and ability (All-New England in basketball, football and track) to his three children.

Beloved husband of the Colleen Kade Murphy, loving father of Daryn Murphy Art (Matt), William F. IV (Lisa), and Dane Jacob Murphy, cherished son of the late Alice Gahagan Murphy and William Francis Jr., kind nephew to Frederick Gahagan (Dolly), William Gahagan (Katherine) and Gerli Carotti (the late Giulio), proud grandfather of Camryn, Quinn, Charlie, Finn and Palmer. Also survived by loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, October 25 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 26 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Our Lady at Canterbury School, 101 Aspetuck Avenue, New Milford, CT. Interment will be private.