Redding business group hosts wine and cheese event

By Redding Pilot on October 22, 2017

Network with fellow small business professionals at the Small Business Circle’s October Wine & Cheese event on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library.

The event is part of the SBC’s Behind the Business Card, a monthly series of lively discussions designed to build relationships and exchange ideas with other small business professionals.

Register by visiting marktwainlibrary.org, at the library, or call 203 938-2545. The Mark Twain Library is at 439 Redding Road.

The next Behind the Business Card event will be Tuesday, Nov. 21, and will focus on social media.

The Small Business Circle provides community resources including free membership and a small business directory. The SBC also offers a Facebook page open to the community at the MTL Small Business Circle. Access the directory, learn more, or sign up to become a member by visiting marktwainlibrary.org.

 

