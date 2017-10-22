Heritage Center news and activities

Special programs and notes…

Spanish classes are canceled until Oct. 31.

Book Discussion — Monday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. The discussion will be centered on The Ornatrix by Kate Howard. New attendees are always welcome.

Snow Shoveling — Those who are interested in having their walkway shoveled when snowstorms occur this winter may call the Social Services office at 203-938-3580 to have their names added to the list. They will be connected to youth volunteers.

Lunch at the Heritage Center — CW Resources provides lunch each Tuesday and Wednesday at noon for a donation of $3. Those interested in attending lunch need to register one week in advance and no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday. For the month’s menu, contact the office.

Please note: For all weekly classes at the Heritage Center, please register at the office at the beginning of each month before class begins so instructors can have accurate rosters.

The week ahead …

Monday, Oct. 23

9 a.m. — Beginning Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

2 p.m. — Creating with clay*

Tuesday, Oct. 24

10 a.m. to noon — Reiki sessions available by prior appointment*

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Acupuncture and/or massage, available by appointment*

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources, (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week).

12:30 — Bridge

1:00 — Art: Painting in all mediums*

Wednesday, Oct. 25

8:50 a.m. — Yoga*

10 a.m. — Drawing*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Current events discussion

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week).

Thursday, Oct. 26

10 a.m. — Quilting

10 a.m. to noon — Reiki session available by prior appointment*

11:30 a.m. — Guided meditation and Qi Gong*

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Afternoon quilting bee

Friday, Oct. 27

9:30 a.m. — Fitness to Fit You*

11 a.m. — Tai Chi*

*Requires registration fee. Contact the Heritage Center for details and registration information.

Information …

The Heritage Center’s routine schedule of operation is Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop by the office in the community center or call 203-938-9725 for further information on programs and to register for activities. Free van service for seniors needing transportation to medical and special services is also offered. The van service operates Mondays through Thursdays with first pickup at 9 a.m. and last take-home at 4:30 p.m. It also does Friday morning runs for trips to the bank, grocery store and library. Call the Heritage Center office at least one week in advance to schedule a ride.