Police news: Illegal dumping, diabetic emergency, rolled over vehicle

Police log

Illegal dumping

On Oct. 10, on George Hull Hill Road, there was a complaint about a large amount of office furniture being dumped. When police searched the garbage, it appeared that the debris came from a place of worship or a church in Danbury. Police found photos in the debris. The Redding officer reached out to the Danbury Police Department for assistance and they were able to positively identify individuals in the photos. Police now have a suspect. The suspect is from the Danbury area and has been identified. The case is still open and under investigation.

Diabetic emergency

On Oct. 9, police received a report of an erratic driver. The driver turned onto a traffic stop on Redding Road and Route 53. Officers were able to stop vehicle. The driver, 53, from Bethel, was having a diabetic emergency and was transported to the hospital.

Rolled-over vehicle

On Oct. 13, a vehicle was headed south on Route 53 when it was hit in the side by another vehicle, which was coming out of a driveway and didn’t stop. The second vehicle hit the rear quarter of the first, which spun at 90 degrees and caused the second vehicle to roll over. Initially, the operator of the rolled-over car was trapped in the vehicle. The operator had only minor injuries. The two occupants of the first vehicle were transported to Danbury Hospital with minor injuries. The operator of the second vehicle was given an infraction for failure to grant right-of-way.

The operator of the southbound car was Toan Hinh, 39, from Norwalk. He was driving a 2014 Honda CR-V. The operator of the rolled-over vehicle who pulled out of the driveway was Lucas Tatta, 22, of Redding. Tatta, who was driving a white Buick Lacrosse, was given an infraction for failure to grant right-of-way out of a private driveway and failure to drive right.

Police exercise

On Monday, Oct. 16, Redding police were involved in a townwide exercise to test their ability to place all schools in lockdown. The exercise tested their ability to update all school staff and faculty about any emergency that might be taking place.

This effort involved Thomas McMorran, superintendent of schools, Landmark Academy in Georgetown, and the four Redding public schools.

The exercise took less than five minutes to conduct and had minimal impact on the teaching day. It tested two different layers of communication — the ability of police to call a school and get it to lock down expeditiously and their ability to provide emergency information to staff and faculty who might be locked in. It was done simultaneously with all four schools at 10 a.m.

The exercise was successful. Police were able to place all the schools in lockdown and communicate with all the officers. There was an officer at each school. They lifted the lockdowns at the schools at the same time.

Police will be working with the superintendent’s office to determine how effective the emergency notifications were.

Stats:

Total calls: 189

Animal control investigation — 5

Assault — 0

Untimely death — 0

Assist EMS — 12

Assist FD — 1

Home and business alarms — 9

Missing person — 2

Motor vehicle accidents — 3

Suspicious person/vehicle — 7

Crisis intervention — 0

Traffic offenses