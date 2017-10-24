Wind advisory in effect for southern Connecticut

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for southern Connecticut from Tuesday morning through Wednesday at 2 a.m.

Winds may be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, developing this morning and continuing through the evening, ending from west to east at night.

Strong winds can blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph, or gusts of 46 to 57 mph, are expected or occurring. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, in open areas, and on elevated roads and bridges. Use extra caution. There is a localized threat for possible flash flooding.

The full forecast:

Tuesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. High near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 64. South wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday night A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.