Lewis again a candidate for Board of Finance

Democrat Mark Lewis, who lost a primary in September, filed papers on Friday, Oct. 20, with the Secretary of the State’s office in Hartford to be a write-in candidate for the Board of Finance.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, is the deadline to apply to run for office.

Lewis will be competing for a 4-year term to fill a vacancy against Democrat Edward Miller and Republican Lewis Goldberg.

In the Democratic Board of Finance primary on Tuesday, Sept. 12, Miller edged Lewis by 13 votes, 256 to 243. A total of 499 Redding Democrats cast ballots.

Lewis served on the Redding Board of Finance since January. Prior to that, he served on the Region 9 Board of Education for 11 years. During this time, he was chair, vice chair and treasurer of the Board.

Lewis said he first got the idea to run for the Board of Finance after watching the candidate debate held by the League of Women Voters on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Town Hall.

“Lew Goldberg and Ed Miller seemed like they agreed on everything,” he said.“They also had some very extreme views that were not in line with how the Board of Finance has operated for many many years.”

As an example, Lewis cited the Board of Finance’s decision to require a forensic audit of the Redding, Easton and Region 9 central office.

“[Goldberg and Miller] seem to feel that the Board of Finance should have no oversight responsibility for the Board of Education budget, and that’s simply not the way our system is set up to work,” Lewis said. “[Goldberg] referred to the charges of the investigation as a witch hunt.”

Lewis said he feels the investigation was “entirely proper. These were serious irregularities and violation of Board of Education policy and state law. The BoF and the Redding BoE unanimously agreed to go forward with this investigation.”

He further explained that the Board of Education looks after educational issues and unlike the Region 9 Board of Education, which has Board of Finance responsibility, “the Redding Board of Education has a long history of not paying any attention to affordability,” he said.

“It’s not their responsibility to be concerned about costs to the taxpayers,” Lewis said. “That’s the job of the Board of Finance.”

Lewis, 61, is a retired developer of financial software for Broadridge in Manhattan. He has lived in Redding since 2003.

He is a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College with a bachelor’s degree in economics, and received a master’s degree in economics from Rutgers University.