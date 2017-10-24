Redding resident to anchor college’s election coverage

John Board, a political science major from Redding, was selected by Dr. J.C. Barone, associate professor of communication and media arts, to anchor the 2017 season of Election Connection, Western Connecticut State University’s election coverage.

More than 30 WCSU students and faculty members work in a collaborative environment to produce multiple live shows leading up to a three-hour live broadcast of local election results.

This year WestConn will be producing a two-hour broadcast and a three-hour broadcast on election night from the high-definition television broadcasting studio on the university’s midtown campus in Danbury.

The shows are scheduled to be on:

Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 (Election Day), from 8 to 11 p.m.

The university community may watch and listen to the show at wcsu.edu/live and on WXCI 91.7 FM. Viewers may also engage online via Facebook at WCSU Election Connection and Twitter @ElectionCT.

“I believe it is fundamental for my fellow students, and the greater university community, to know and understand what is happening in their local town halls, how their municipal CEOs are responding to residents, and how all levels of government — local, state and federal — interact,” Board said. “If there is a theme that will tie the shows of this season together it is ‘Understand Local Issues.’”

Board was a guest on 2015 coverage, and served as Barone’s assistant producer in 2016.