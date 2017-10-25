Town historian to talk about role of religion during the Revolution

On Saturday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m., Redding town historian Charley Couch will join the Rev. Marilyn Anderson, rector of Christ Church, and the Rev. Dr. Dean Ahlberg, senior minister of First Church of Christ, Congregational as they discuss the role of religion during the Revolution and the town’s early church history.

The program is co-hosted by the Mark Twain Library, the Redding Historical Society and the two churches. The program will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 Cross Highway. Refreshments will be provided by the church.

Background

As the American Revolution unfolded, Redding found itself divided. Some in town were loyal to the King of England while others were patriots willing to fight for independence. The tension created by this division is a central theme of “My Brother Sam Is Dead,” the current townwide read in celebration of Redding’s 250th anniversary. The book is a timeless classic that shines a light on the many challenges a community faces during a time of war.

Winner of the 1974 John Newbery Award, the work by James and Christopher Collier won acclaim for its realistic depiction of a Redding family torn apart by competing allegiances during the struggle for independence.

All across New England, residents had strong ties to their local parish, and the church one attended often signaled a person’s loyalties.

The importance of church affiliation during the Revolution will be discussed during the talk, which is one of the last of a series of programs surrounding the townwide read choice.

According to Couch, Redding’s two oldest parishes played a prominent role in Redding’s history and were divided in their affiliations.

Register for the program at the library, 439 Redding Road; calling 203-938-2545; or visiting marktwainlibrary.org.