The Redding Pilot

Fall fun at Warrup’s Farm

By Redding Pilot on October 25, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The band Edukated Fleas performing at Warrup’s Farm in Redding.

It’s high season at Warrup’s Farm on John Read Road in Redding for picking pumpkins off the vine, hayrides, a free meadow maze, and visiting barnyard animals.

A legacy farm that is protected from development by arrangement with the Redding Land Trust, the farm has been owned by the Hill family for generations. There are also sunflowers for picking, gourds, winter squash, mini pumpkins, corn stalks, and Indian Corn for fall decorating.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends in October. Warrup’s Farm is also open during the week for pumpkin picking, but there are no hayrides then. Visitors should dress for the outdoors and bring a small wagon or canvas bag to help carry their finds.

For more information and directions to Warrup’s Farm, 11 John Read Road, visit warrupsfarm.com.

 

Related posts:

  1. Danbury Hospital offers EMT-B course in January
  2. Land trust welcomes spring in Redding with annual meeting
  3. A wish upon a star lands at Disney
  4. A main event wish

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Town historian to talk about role of religion during the Revolution Next Post Audubon appeals for conservation work aid
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress