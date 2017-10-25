Fall fun at Warrup’s Farm

It’s high season at Warrup’s Farm on John Read Road in Redding for picking pumpkins off the vine, hayrides, a free meadow maze, and visiting barnyard animals.

A legacy farm that is protected from development by arrangement with the Redding Land Trust, the farm has been owned by the Hill family for generations. There are also sunflowers for picking, gourds, winter squash, mini pumpkins, corn stalks, and Indian Corn for fall decorating.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends in October. Warrup’s Farm is also open during the week for pumpkin picking, but there are no hayrides then. Visitors should dress for the outdoors and bring a small wagon or canvas bag to help carry their finds.

For more information and directions to Warrup’s Farm, 11 John Read Road, visit warrupsfarm.com.