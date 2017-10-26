With the South-West Conference playoffs approaching, the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team finds itself in a good position.

The Falcons, who just missed qualifying for the eight-team tournament last season, left no question as far as this season was concerned. Winning two games last week, they secured the No. 1 seed.

The Falcons bounced back from their first loss of the season by beating Pomperaug 2-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Southbury. Their first chance came as early as the second minute when Pablo Correa-Ramirez was through on goal but overran the ball.

However, Barlow was on the score sheet six minutes later when Jack Warren chested down an Atticus Upson throw-in and volleyed the ball into the top left-hand corner. The Panthers almost tied it in the 24th minute when Barlow keeper Jackson Stalowir came off his line to block an attack but got there just too late. Fortunately, Grant LaGaipa was covering on the goal line to head the ball clear. Stalowir was called upon to make additional saves in the 28th and 34th minutes, and in between, the Falcons had the ball in the net again, but Correa-Ramirez was adjudged offside from Warren’s headed flick.

Both sides had chances in the second half. Correa-Ramirez shot wide left and Tony Paolini shot over the bar following probably the best move of the match. The same player volleyed wide right after Stalowir had made another good save low to his left.

The Falcons had the chance to put the game away in the 71st when Upson played a perfect ball over the top to Grayson DiMiceli, who shot straight at Panthers keeper Elijah Rosen. However, DiMiceli made amends the very next minute when he played in Paolini, who beat Rosen with the aid of a deflection and side-footed the ball into an empty net. Barlow almost got a third in the last minute when Aidan Dougall had a far post header that was saved.

Barlow (12-1-1) finally got the better of Kolbe Cathedral (1-12-0) with a 4-1 win two days later to round off its regular league season but had to wait until well into the second half before being sure of the win. DiMiceli latched on to Upson’s through ball in the 21st minute and lobbed keeper Gianfranco Alvarez, who got his fingers to the ball but could not prevent the goal.

The Falcons should have increased that lead a minute later when a Max Baer header over Alvarez was going in, but an offside Ben Goodacre then played the ball over the line and the effort was therefore ruled out. Barlow had several chances to go further in front but attempts by Lagaipa, Baer, DiMiceli and Paolini came to nothing. Kolbe then set the cat among the pigeons by drawing level in the 36th minute, when a rocket from 25 yards by Bernard Schuler into the top left-hand corner nearly burst the net.

The Falcons settled into more of a rhythm in the second half, but efforts by DiMiceli, Correa-Ramirez and Jack Warren failed to produce any end result. The breakthrough finally came in the 51st when Upson put through Correa-Ramirez, who dinked the ball over Alvarez and finished easily. The game was put beyond the Cougars’ reach six minutes later when Upson’s cross from the right was mishandled by the keeper, leaving DiMiceli to side-foot into an empty net.

After further attempts by Julio Calish and DiMiceli, Barlow wrapped up the scoring when Warren set Upson free down the right wing and his cross was chested down by Correa-Ramirez, who then applied a cool left-foot finish. Barlow keeper Stalowir was tested several times, especially in the second period when looking into the setting sun.

The regular season ended with a bump for Barlow, however. In a game where the Falcons were well below their attacking best, the few chances created were spurned, leading to a a 1-0 loss to New Milford on Monday, Oct. 23.

Warren had a long range free kick saved in the eighth minute and Baer shot just over the bar six minutes later but the Green Wave took the lead in the next minute. While the Barlow defense was hesitating, a New Milford forward pounced, ran on and beat Stalowir low to his left from 12 yards. The Falcons created nothing in the remainder of the half, despite a lot of huffing and puffing.

The opening ten minutes of the second half featured the Green Wave have three more good chances but Stalowir pushed the first round the post and then came out to smother a dangerous cross. Upson blocked a third goal bound shot.

Barlow had to wait until the 57th minute for its first real chance of the half, when Correa-Ramirez robbed a defender but put his shot over the bar. Nine minutes later, DiMiceli shot tamely at the keeper when Goodacre was better placed in the middle of the area and the same two players combined in the 69th, but Goodacre shot at the goalie after probably the best Falcon move of the night.

Two minutes later, Warren stretched to put possibly the best chance of the game just over the bar, then in the 75th Baer played a free kick to Paolini, who put a perfect ball across the six yard box but no Falcon could apply the finishing touch to equalize.

Barlow hosts eighth-seeded Weston in the SWC quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m.