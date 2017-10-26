What the Joel Barlow High girls cross country team learned in the South-West Conference championship will only benefit it down the road.

The Falcons were composed primarily of underclassmen, including three freshmen competing in their first league race. A few key members were also injured.

But Barlow still gave its best shot, taking ninth in a field of 12 teams with 201 points on the course at Bethel High on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Defending champ Pomperaug won its second straight title, this time with 34. Immaculate was runner-up again with 64 and Newtown took third with 76.

For the second straight year the Falcons were led by Tess Dougall. The sophomore improved her time and finish considerably, taking 16th overall in 20 minutes, 55.29 seconds on the five-kilometer course to again achieve All-SWC second team recognition.

Freshman Elisabeth Chan was next for the Falcons, running a 22:18.15 to take 31st, less than a second behind Brookfield’s Claire Lennon. Two Barlow runners managed back-to-back finishes.

Melissa Colasante was 48th in 24:22.18 and freshman Astrid Chen was right behind her in 24:25.48.

Barlow’s remaining runners finished within a span of less than 30 seconds. Completing the scoring for the team, Anna Speck was 56th in 24:54.68.

Two places later was Samantha Katzmann in 25:13.09. Freshman Rachel August completed the slate in 25:23.96 for 61st.

“Everyone healthy performed very well,” said Barlow coach Ryan Paola. “I am very pleased with the experience they gained at the race, as many of the runners will be critical members of the top seven and will provide support for our new runners next year.”