Redding Neighbors and Newcomers — still going strong after 43 years

When Daphna Arm-Rizzo and her family moved to Redding in 2015 from Huntington, N.Y., she knew just one other family in town.

Yet, she said, it didn’t take long before she met many more, through the Redding Neighbors & Newcomers club.

Redding Neighbors and Newcomers is a nonprofit organization founded in 1974. It currently has about 70 members. Membership is open year-round. Residents don’t need to be new to Redding to be a member.

The club was created by Redding resident Lynn Grant. It was originally called the Redding Newcomers club and had 20 female members. It was combined with Bethel.

In 1992, the club incorporated as the Redding Neighbors & Newcomers club.

The next activity the club is hosting is Trunk or Treat, a Halloween event for children, Saturday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Redding Community Center parking lot, 37 Lonetown Road. There is no charge to attend, but the club asks that each child bring one bag of individually wrapped candy. Register children at Reddingneighborsandnewcomers.org.

The Redding Neighbors & Newcomers Club hosts activities for people of all different ages and interests. Activities include a cooking club, book club, lobster and clam bake, coffee tasting, and an art, wine and cheese event.

There are also women’s and men’s nights out, as well as a movie night, hiking activity, ice cream socials, Easter egg hunts, and holiday parties. The club also holds regular, age-appropriate playgroups for young children.

Events and activities for the club are planned at monthly board meetings.

“We first heard about the club from our realtor after we signed the contract on our house,” said Arm-Rizzo, who is now club president. “Everyone we met became our best friends.”

Arm-Rizzo said one of her favorite yearly club activities is the lobster bake.

“The first year we went to the lobster bake, it was in Stormfield [on the former land of Mark Twain] and we were looking forward to seeing the property,” said Arm-Rizzo, who has two children, ages 15 and 22, and works as a teacher. “In other years, it has been held at Topstone Park.”

Arm-Rizzo said she also enjoys Cooking Club, which meets monthly at members’ homes. Members bring dishes and recipes, and share them with one another.

Janice Stauffer, who moved to Redding from Stamford in 1997, said the club has played a great part in her life.

“My very first friend was Amanda Warren, who was the membership person of the club. She got me involved in it and now we are still wonderful friends after all these years,” said Stauffer, whose daughters are 21,18 and 15. “The club is a good way to connect with people.”

Stauffer organizes the Redding Neighbors & Newcomers Critics Club. This is held at the Bethel Cinema. “Club members pick a movie, watch it and then go to lunch and talk about it,” said Stauffer, who works as a nurse in intensive care at Danbury Hospital.

Stauffer said the club is trying to connect newer residents with those who have been in town a long time.

“We are really focusing on the neighbor part of the club. We need the neighbors to be here for the newcomers,” Stauffer said.

“We are very spread out in Redding, and this provides a wonderful opportunity to meet our neighbors, have fun and realize the good in the community,” Stauffer added.

Stauffer said that when times are tough, members pull together for one another.

“When one of the local high school students had a car accident,” Stauffer said, “we collected money and gave it to help the family.”

When the shelves at a local food pantry were very low, “we had a cooking night and got it packed with food,” she added.

Club members create an annual holiday-themed ornament every year. This year, in honor of Redding’s 250th anniversary, members will be creating an ornament bearing the anniversary logo.

Those who are interested in learning more about Redding Neighbors & Newcomers may attend an event at no cost.

Membership dues are $45 a year for the entire household, and is on a rolling calendar. Dues go toward insurance for functions, booking events and maintaining the club’s website.

For more information on the Redding Neighbors & Newcomers club, go to reddingneighborsandnewcomers.org.