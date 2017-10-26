A ride into Redding’s history

Tour part of town’s 250th anniversary celebration

How many times have you been traveling on Lonetown Road past Gallows Hill and thought about its foreboding past?

Those who took the living history tour of Redding on Saturday, Oct. 21, learned the grim details of many of the town’s streets and places during the Revolutionary War era.

Author and historian Dan Cruson led the tour.

Gallows Hill is a ledge above the road with the same name. Though wooded today, the forest was once clear enough so 3,000 troops during the Revolutionary War encampment would have been able to witness the execution of an army deserter and spy, Cruson said.

Gallows Hill was among a handful of stops on the tour to point out historic places featured in Redding’s townwide read My Brother Sam Is Dead.

The tour, organized by New Pond Farm, was part of Redding’s 250th anniversary celebration. About 12 people joined Cruson on a yellow school bus for the afternoon.

“We’ll be going up Route 53 to Great Pasture Road. It’s always a fun experience. Scream softly,” Cruson joked, as the bus made a left turn out of the farm’s driveway onto Marchant Road.

The tour went past narrow and hilly roads, including Great Pasture, Sunset Hill, Cross Highway, and Lonetown Road, while Cruson pointed out Meeker’s Tavern, the Anglican church, Col. John Read’s house, Putnam Park, and Gallows Hill, among other sites.

Each person on the tour was given a “Sam Meeker’s Redding” map to follow along. Sam Meeker is the name of a 16-year-old boy in the townwide read. The book, written in 1974 by James and Christopher Collier, is a work of fiction but is based on well-researched facts about the Revolutionary War in Redding, said Cruson, a Newtown resident who taught history for 37 years at Joel Barlow High School.

“I used the book in my local history class,” he said.

At Cross Highway and Route 107, everyone exited at Christ Church for a talk and visit to the church graveyard.

“Many Meekers are buried here,” Cruson said, pointing out some of the markers of interest there.

He recounted how, during the winter of 1778 to 1779, General Israel Putnam and about 3,000 troops of the Continental Army camped in Redding.

In the fictional story, Tim Meeker — Sam’s brother — learns of war’s brutality.

There was the execution of a slave, rampant illness and starvation among the soldiers that winter, and the Putnam-ordered executions he carried out in order to gain control of his army, according to Cruson.

“Desertion was a big problem. Putnam had been too lenient. So he decided to make an example out of the next spy or deserter caught,” Cruson said. “Two were taken prisoner and executed on the same day — one by hanging and one by firing squad.”

Among the tour stops was Redding’s most notable Revolutionary War encampment, at Putnam Park, a state park and museum. Cruson spent eight years working there as an archeologist.

Cruson detailed the construction of the camp and the soldiers’ daily struggle to survive in his book “Putnam’s Revolutionary War Winter Encampment: The History and Archeology of Putnam Memorial State Park.”

The bus stopped momentarily by a graveyard where Jeremiah Sanford is buried, said Cruson. Sanford, of West Redding, was 19 when he was captured and subsequently died while imprisoned.

“Many patriots are buried at this graveyard,” Cruson said. “It is connected with the Congregational Church during the time My Brother Sam Is Dead is set.”

A yellow 1750s saltbox with a blue door on Cross Highway is where minister Nathaniel Bartlett was known to have stored kegs of powder, according to Cruson.

Bartlett officiated as chaplain to the Continental troops during the winter of 1779. “He gave the sermons at the executions on Gallows Hill,” Cruson noted.

The tour also passed the site of the first Congregational Church near 71 Great Pasture Road, which burned down.

Eight-year-old Robert Pattison was on the tour with his mother, Misty.

“He’s learning about the Revolutionary War and we wanted to get a perspective of local history so close to home,” said Pattison, who lives in Bethel.

The bus also made stops by Col. John Read’s house and Putnam Park at the intersection of routes 58 and 107, close to the Continental Army encampment.

“We’ve lived in Redding 24 years and want to learn about the 19th Century and Revolutionary War history,” Eric Baumgartner said.

Looking at stones in the Christ Church churchyard, Katie Cafazzo, who grew up in Redding, said, “I am learning more about my hometown history.”

Jamie Martin of Bethel said, “I’m finding it really fascinating. I knew there was history here but I didn’t know (specifics) about the places I’ve driven by so often.”

She said she read the novel in the seventh grade. “I love to read and probably would have read the book anyway. It’s fascinating the history that took place in an actual book that I read.”