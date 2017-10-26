Pemberton comments on vote to approve state budget

Redding First Selection Julia Pemberton said she is very pleased to see the progress on the state budget.

“The senate voted overwhelmingly to approve the state budget by a vote of 33 to 3,” she said. “It’s important to know that it’s a historic bipartisan budget. It would not result in a great loss for the municipal aid to the town. While there is some loss, we won’t be in a position where we are significantly underwater.”

Pemberton added that the Town Aid Road grant is left whole. “This is about 268,000 and it helps us maintain our roads,” she said.

In regard to the budget, she further added that “We will lose about $146,000 across all state grants but we will not be required to take on any of the teacher’s pension in this version of the budget. The House is set to vote on this budget today and if they pass it by a large motion, it would be veto-proof.”

She explained that the budget will become law after a certain number of days without the governor’s signature. “To my knowledge, he has not commented at this point,” she added.