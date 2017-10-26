Robert Dean: Candidate statement, Board of Finance

In 30 years in Redding, my wife Mary and I have raised our family and I have served the town as the key voice on the Planning Commission as well as in many other capacities.

I am inspired by those who tirelessly molded Redding into a unique and beautiful place, but we must now carry that Clean and Green legacy into the 21st century. The current Board of Finance has done a good job in sustaining the basic fiscal metrics but has lost sight of the future at a time when that future needs to be clearly in view.

Redding’s fiscal future includes key challenges demanding focused management, exceeding what the Board of Finance has been recently able to offer. These include rapid up-and-down cycles in school enrollment, a ten-year recession in regional real estate values, and declining state support to the town. But most of all, we have an inadequate tax base, overly dependent on taxes from our individual houses. This is specifically what puts us at a disadvantage with neighboring towns. It is in Georgetown that we must solve this problem, and we soon may face watershed decisions there with town-shaping implications.

Let’s re-build this Board as an active force for town cohesion and fiscally based leadership. I offer the political skill and seasoned knowledge of a long-term community leader, as well as the financial and executive experience that comes from running a business, serving clients, and meeting a payroll through good times and bad.

