The Redding Pilot

Ghost tour to take place at Putnam Park

By Sandra Diamond Fox on October 27, 2017 in Community, Events, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Listen to the stories of the ghosts of Revolutionary War soldiers who spent the winter of 1778-79 at Putnam Memorial State Park.

What was going on in their lives at this time in history? What was happening in their world at this time of conflict and uncertainty?

The free tour starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. It will last approximately one hour and will be held weather permitting. Bring a flashlight.

Donations will be accepted and appreciated.

Parking is free and there will be free refreshments after the tour where participants can meet and greet the reenactors.

If the weather on Saturday is marginal, call the Putnam Park Visitor Center at 203-938-2357. If there are other questions, call 203-742-0089.

Putnam Memorial State Park is located at the junction of Route 58 and 107 in Redding.

For more information, visit the website, Putnampark.org or call 203-742-0089.

 

Related posts:

  1. Discover Revolutionary Redding, Family Day at Putnam Park
  2. Town celebrates 250th anniversary with picnic
  3. Residents urged to take brief career survey
  4. History professor to give patriotism talk at Redding Library

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Curtain Call: Next to Normal at Sacred Heart University Next Post Scott Wolfson and Other Heroes to play at Redding Community Center
About author
Sandra Diamond Fox

Sandra Diamond Fox


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress