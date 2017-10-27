Ghost tour to take place at Putnam Park

Listen to the stories of the ghosts of Revolutionary War soldiers who spent the winter of 1778-79 at Putnam Memorial State Park.

What was going on in their lives at this time in history? What was happening in their world at this time of conflict and uncertainty?

The free tour starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. It will last approximately one hour and will be held weather permitting. Bring a flashlight.

Donations will be accepted and appreciated.

Parking is free and there will be free refreshments after the tour where participants can meet and greet the reenactors.

If the weather on Saturday is marginal, call the Putnam Park Visitor Center at 203-938-2357. If there are other questions, call 203-742-0089.

Putnam Memorial State Park is located at the junction of Route 58 and 107 in Redding.

For more information, visit the website, Putnampark.org or call 203-742-0089.