Scott Wolfson and Other Heroes to play at Redding Community Center

The band Scott Wolfson and Other Heroes will perform at the Redding Community Center on Friday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Tickets are half-price for seniors and students.  

Scott Wolfson and Other Heroes is celebrating its fifth year as New Jersey’s indie folk powerhouse. From its beginnings in 2011, it has launched into success both on the air and on the ground. 

Its debut album, Life on Fire, is charted on Folk DJ’s list of most played 2014 albums. The group has performed everywhere from festival stages to listening rooms. 

They are 2016 Nerfa Formal Showcase artists and have appeared as Falcon Ridge Folk Festival’s “Most Wanted” artists as well as at the Philadelphia Folk Festival, the Black Potatoe Music Festival, and the Rockland/Bergen Music Festival, among others.

For more information, visit scottwolfson.com.

Lyrics Coffeehouse is in its 15th season of offering original music in Redding on the first Friday of the month from November to April. It features musicians who perform their own original music in an environment conducive to listening. Residents may bring a bottle of wine, hors d’oeuvres and a laptop.

The Redding Community Center is at 37 Lonetown Road.

For more information, call 203-938-2551 or visit Redding’s Park and Recreation website at townofreddingct.org.

 

