Putting points on the board in every quarter, the Joel Barlow High football team held off Brookfield 24-21 at home on Friday, Oct. 27.
Both sides battled for much of the first quarter before Barlow’s Calvin Peterson capped off a long scoring drive with a four-yard touchdown run. Mike Puglio’s extra point kick made it 7-0.
Quick to answer, the Bobcats went 67-yards on their next series, ending with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Liam Carroll to Zack Ballard and with Mike Scribner’s kick it was tied at 7-7.
Following a punt by Barlow, Brookfield scored again on a 15-yard run up the middle By Carroll to take the team with 5:29 left in the half. The Falcons would have the last word, however. With no time left Puglio kicked a 34-yard field goal to cut the lead to four (14-10)
Carrying the momentum into the second half, the Falcons went to work with Alex Stillman returning the kickoff all the way to the Bobcat 20. Peterson found the end zone on first down and the Falcons were ahead to stay.
Although Brookfield reached the Falcon three on its next series the drive was cut short by Charlie Wilson’s interception in the endz one. The Falcons scored again with 10:42 left in the fourth quarter on quarterback Trevor Furrer’s three-yard run.
Carroll threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Ballard on the Bobcat’s next possession with 7:29 left to play. The onside kick was recovered by the Falcons on their own 45. They eventually punted, pinning the Bobcats on their own eight and later surrendered the ball on downs as the Falcons let time expire for the win.