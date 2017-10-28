Obituary: Barbara Lee Osborn, 87

Barbara Lee Osborn of Star Lake, N.Y., age 87, died peacefully on October 25, 2017, after a brief struggle with cancer.

Barbara was born November 6, 1929, in Macomb, N.Y. to Robert E. Lee and Veta L. McLear.

Barbara graduated from Hammond Central School, class of 1946. She was salutatorian of her class. She attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. and pledged to Beta Omicron Chapter of Alpha Delta Sorority. In 1950, she graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

In 1954, Barbara married Richard V. Osborn in Glens Falls, N.Y. They moved to Connecticut in 1960 where they raised their five children. When her children were in high school she took a job at the Union Trust Bank in Georgetown, Ct. She loved her job and the community who loved her back.

Barbara loved to play the piano and bridge. She was talented at knitting, sewing and needlepoint. She loved to go tag sailing any day or time, at a moment’s notice. As her macular degeneration progressed she spent her days listening to book tapes, classical music and old movies.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Richard V. Osborn, her sisters, Catherine Dillon and Leona Bangham, and her son, Jock Osborn. She is survived by her daughters, Jane Shroyer (John) Redwood City, CA, Cindy Jarvis (Paul) San Carlos, CA, two sons, Mark Osborn Newtown, CT, Kip Osborn, Star Lake, N.Y., three grandsons Niles, Alex and Dana Shroyer, all in California, and many nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the United States.

“Barb,” “Bobbie,” “Beebs,” “Mom,” “Grandma,” as her friends and family knew her, will be missed. Her down-to-earth personality and sense of humor will live on in their memories. Everybody has a story.

A memorial service will be conducted in Glens Falls, N.Y. at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) macular.org.