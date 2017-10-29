Police News: Burglaries, motor vehicle injury, driving while intoxicated

Burglaries

On Sunday, Oct. 22, at 5:30 p.m., police received a call about an individual who had entered a private residence on Redding Road near the Bethel line. He was confronted and fled. Bethel police located him at the Bethel train station, where he was arrested by Redding police. He was arrested on burglary charges and on an outstanding Norwalk Police Department arrest warrant for failure to appear.

Victor James, 46, of Stamford, was charged with failure to appear on the Norwalk charge. Police charged him with third-degree burglary and sixth degree larceny. He was held on $1,500 bond and was arraigned in Danbury Court on Monday, Oct. 23.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, an unknown person entered a residence and stole items including firearms. This is currently under investigation.

Motor vehicle injury

A three-car crash took place on Thursday, Oct. 19, a 9 a.m. on Route 58 near Meeker Hill. The last vehicle hit the second vehicle, which forced the second vehicle into the first vehicle. It was a chain reaction and one vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Minor injuries were reported.

The operator of the last car in line was Anthony Bruno, 66, from Bethel, who received a warning for following too closely. The other operators were Gilbert Severier, 58, of Shelton and Shane Goven, 23, of Fairfield.

Driving while intoxicated

A crash on Topstone Road, near Simpaug, took place on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 9:15 p.m. The operator, Herbert Lundgren, 61, of Danbury, hit a stone wall near the intersection. The operator failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a breath test. He was charged with DWI, operating with a suspended license and misuse of plates, and was released on $100 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Attempted stolen vehicle

It was reported that at some point during the week of Oct. 18, someone attempted to steal a vehicle from the railroad station parking lot in West Redding. The car was not taken, but someone unlawfully entered the car and attempted to hot-wire it.

Stats:

Total calls — 181

Animal control investigation — 6

Assault — 0

Untimely death — 0

Assist EMS — 6

Assist Fire — 2

Home and business alarms — 8

Missing person — 0

Motor vehicle accidents — 5

Suspicious person/vehicle — 8

Crisis intervention — 0

Traffic offenses