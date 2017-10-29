Heritage Center News and Activities

Special programs and notes

Spanish classes resume Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Book Discussion — Monday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. The discussion will center on the book The Ornatrix by Keta Howard. New attendees are always welcome.

Drawing Class on Wednesday, Nov. 1, is canceled. Class will resume Nov. 8.

Redding Garden Club will have a holiday boutique on Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Redding Country Club. This boutique specializes in homemade items available for purchase at reasonable prices. There is no fee to attend the boutique, but the formal luncheon and program beginning at 11 a.m. is not open to the public.

Card Making Workshop with Wendy Smith of Send a Smile cards will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. A $10 registration fee covers the cost of materials. Confirm attendance by Nov. 6.

Lunch at the Heritage Center — CW Resources provides lunch each Tuesday and Wednesday at noon for a donation of $3. Those interested in attending lunch need to register one week in advance and no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday. For the month’s menu, contact the office.

Please note: For all weekly classes at the Heritage Center, register at the office at the beginning of each month before class begins so instructors can have accurate rosters.

The week ahead

Monday, Oct. 30

9 a.m. — Beginning Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

2 p.m. — Creating with clay*

Tuesday, Oct. 31 (Happy Halloween)

10 a.m. to noon — Reiki sessions available by appointment*

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Acupuncture and/or massage, available by appointment*

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week)

12:30 — Bridge

1:00 — Art: Painting in all mediums*

Wednesday, Nov. 1

8:50 a.m. — Yoga*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Current events discussion

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week)

Thursday, Nov. 2

10 a.m. — Quilting

10 to noon — Reiki session available by appointment*

11:30 a.m. — Guided meditation and Qi Gong*

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Afternoon quilting bee

Friday, Nov. 3

9:30 a.m. — Fitness to Fit You*

11 a.m. — Tai Chi*

*Requires registration fee. Contact the Heritage Center for details and registration information.

Information

The Heritage Center’s routine schedule of operation is Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop by the office in the community center or call 203-938-9725 for further information on programs and to register for activities. Free van service for seniors needing transportation to medical and special services is also offered. The van service operates Mondays through Thursdays with first pickup at 9 a.m. and last take-home at 4:30 p.m. It also does Friday morning runs for trips to the bank, grocery store and library. Call the Heritage Center office at least one week in advance to schedule a ride.