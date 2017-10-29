Advancing to the South-West Conference semifinals, the top-seeded Joel Barlow High boys soccer team shut out eighth-seeded Weston 5-0 in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Weston seemed to have the better of play for most of the first half, beating Barlow to many 50/50 balls. That changed with a little less than a minute to go.

On a restart, Grant LaGaipa sent a shot into the box that Anthony Paolini (pictured, left) flicked to Grayson DiMiceli, who sent it past Weston keeper Matt Egan to put the Falcons ahead for good.

The Paolini and DiMiceli connected again in the 51st minute when the former player the ball to the latter, whose initial shot was saved by Egan but the Barlow senior took the rebound and made it 2-0.

DiMiceli completed his hat trick with 22:51 left by taking a cross from Pablo Correa-Ramirez. That was plenty of time for the Falcons to find the net again.

Paolini scored on a long shot after a restart with 6:45 to go. A take down by Weston in the box resulted in a penalty kick, which Correa-Ramirez sent past Egan to finalize the score.

Barlow had a 12-3 advantage in shots. It hosts Bethel (which defeated New Milford in penalty kicks in the quarterfinals) on Wednesday.