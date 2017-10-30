James Barickman: Board of Finance

The distrust and lack of respect among the town boards is very disheartening. It is corrosive and results in weaker thinking, poorer solutions, and less effective budgets for the town. The four boards are all elected officials, entrusted by the people of Redding to represent them and protect the values we hold dear. This issue is very important.

I plan to work to restore mutual trust and respect. I believe the solution is part process — including a frank discussion of our long-term budget pressures — and part attitude.

The process I advocate for is to change the way the BOF engages in the annual operating budgets. We need to have a 3-year rolling budget. We need to kick off the annual process in September with a presentation from the BOF on the financial health of the town and its perspective on what the town can afford over the next three years. That “top-down” process will enable a public discourse on the operating budgets upstream, well in advance of springtime demands for cuts that seem arbitrary and capricious. Those responsible for the “bottom-up” budget development need to know what the targets are before they spend days and months developing their recommendations.

The attitude part is to remember that the other three boards — the Board of Selectmen, Board of Education, and Region 9 — are also elected officials, sworn to do what’s best for the town of Redding. They sincerely believe that what they advocate for is best for the town — both in breadth and depth of services and the cost to deliver them.