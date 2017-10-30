Laurie G. Richardson: Board of Finance

Redding voters proudly hold their town government and schools to very high standards and have consistently passed budgets to ensure that they are well-funded to meet those expectations. The town and schools have delivered and are thriving. This success would not be possible without cooperation among town boards, schools and departments.

We now face a period of decreased funding due to state budgetary issues and large, unexpected costs. We must be prepared. We need leaders that will look beyond the easy-fix of sounding the alarm and simply raising taxes. If elected to BOF, I pledge to be extremely careful with the precious resources the taxpayers entrust us with and will make sure families, students and senior citizens are well served.

Redding is strong, has reasonable debt and is not over-reliant on state funding. We will maintain our high-quality town services and excellent schools, but we must be creative. We must demand efficiency at all levels and make choices. We must ask every commission and department to cooperate, to support each other, and to respectfully ask each other the hard questions for the common good. If elected, I pledge to do each and every one of these things.

I have a long history of finance and insurance experience, and co-manage a business in Redding. I have served on audit committees, Easton Pension & Employee Benefits, and Redding Zoning. If elected to the BOF, my perspective, candor and ability to work well with others will benefit the BOF and town.