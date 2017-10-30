Laura A. Hoeing: Redding Board of Education

In our discussions about education, we often talk about the need to use cutting-edge technology in the classroom. While this is very true, we rarely discuss some of the unintended consequences of using various technologies. What effect is the viewing of computer screens

and handheld devices having on our brains?

Especially in the case of children and adolescents

under the age of 25 (when the brain is fully developed), what effect is the frequent use of technology having on the “wiring” of our brains?

I’m fascinated with the increasing body of research about the brain in conjunction with the use of technology, and neuroplasticity, which is the brain’s ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections throughout life.

If we are forward-thinking enough to make sure we are using the latest technologies to assist in our children’s learning process, we should be equally as proactive about knowing how to help our students moderate their use of technology and educate them on the virtues of things like

face-to-face conversation, which I believe is very important in personal and professional relationships.

While we’re currently focusing primarily on our town budget and our education budget in light of our state’s mishandling of our tax dollars, there are other pressing issues affecting our children that I hope we may attend to more thoroughly in the coming months and years.

Technology and how to integrate its use in our children’s education in a healthy and responsible manner is very worthy of our time.