All Redding schools are dismissing early: Joel Barlow High School is dismissing at noon. Redding Elementary School is dismissing at 12:50 p.m. and John Read Middle School is dismissing at 1:40 p.m.

The Redding Police Department is aware of an outage at the middle and elementary schools. All students are safe. The police department is in contact with Region 9 (Joel Barlow High School) and police in both schools as usual.