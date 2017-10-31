The Redding Pilot

Redding police chief placed on administrative leave

By Redding Pilot on October 31, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

At an Emergency Board of Selectmen meeting called on Monday, Oct. 30, Chief of Police Douglas S. Fuchs was been placed on administrative leave with pay effective immediately while the town conducts an investigation into his handling of the April 11, 2016 emergency call on Blueberry
Hill Road and the actions subsequent to such call.

“I want to reassure the public that in the Chief’s absence, the Redding Police Department is fully prepared to serve the people of Redding as they always have. Due to the nature of the investigation, no further comment on the specifics of this matter can be made at this time,” First Selectman Julia Pemberton said. “If any citizen of Redding has questions or concerns please contact me and I will do my best to address them within those parameters.”

Related posts:

  1. Redding police chief honored for years of service
  2. McMorran to parents: Talk with your children
  3. Staying safe in a risky online world
  4. Police Log: Driving while intoxicated, Youth party, Stolen watch

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Sacred Heart University poll: Half of state’s higher earners may leave in next five years
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress