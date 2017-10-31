Redding police chief placed on administrative leave

At an Emergency Board of Selectmen meeting called on Monday, Oct. 30, Chief of Police Douglas S. Fuchs was been placed on administrative leave with pay effective immediately while the town conducts an investigation into his handling of the April 11, 2016 emergency call on Blueberry

Hill Road and the actions subsequent to such call.

“I want to reassure the public that in the Chief’s absence, the Redding Police Department is fully prepared to serve the people of Redding as they always have. Due to the nature of the investigation, no further comment on the specifics of this matter can be made at this time,” First Selectman Julia Pemberton said. “If any citizen of Redding has questions or concerns please contact me and I will do my best to address them within those parameters.”