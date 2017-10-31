Residents support Cheryl Graziano for Board of Education

If you want someone to support Barlow in offering high quality academic and non-academic programs that will develop well-rounded and well-educated young adults who are ready to adapt to changes in the global workplace, Cheryl Graziano needs to be your vote.

Cheryl will work collaboratively and apply financial expertise to think outside the box and develop effective education budgets that enhance programs, support long-term goals and strong property values while maintaining transparency, inclusiveness, and constructive debate.

With her dedication and commitment to both the education of our students and our community, Cheryl Graziano is the perfect candidate for the Region 9 Board of Education.

Suzanne Romano

Starrs Ridge Road

To the Editor:

I was a Board of Education member in New Jersey where I previously lived. While the state is different, issues like declining enrollment, cuts to funding formulas, rising costs and facility issues haven’t changed much.

The Region 9 BOE must juggle how to effectively manage the superior education that we expect with the means by which we pay for it.

We need to elect a Region 9 candidate that will have the ability to work with others and help us plan for the future in a thoughtful, rational manner.

Cheryl Graziano is that candidate. Vote for her on Nov. 7.

Peter Graziano

Deacon Abbott Road

To the Editor:

I ask you to join me in voting for Cheryl Graziano for the Region 9 School Board. Not only is Cheryl personable and approachable, Cheryl is uniquely qualified to serve on what is essentially both a school board and finance board. Her accounting expertise, plus background with advocating and delivering educational programs, has prepared her especially well as an advocate for our children during a period of enrollment declines.

I am confident Cheryl will navigate challenges and change, without ever sacrificing the quality of education for all our children.

Mary Ann Carmen