Heather Whaley is the right choice for Redding BOE

To the Editor:

My husband and I have raised three children and they all attended our outstanding public schools. Our schools certainly had a hand in shaping their bright futures. I am concerned about the election this year, and that is why I am voting for Heather Whaley for BOE. She understands that being on the BOE is more than budgeting. It’s about educating our children to be the best that they can be. Heather is a smart, outgoing person who knows how to work in a group and leave the drama outside the room. We need Heather Whaley on the BOE.

Peg O’Donnell

Chestnut Woods Road