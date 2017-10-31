The Redding Pilot

Redding resident supports Parkin for Board of Education

By Redding Pilot on October 31, 2017

To The Editor:

Vote for Chris Parkin. Chris is a thoughtful, informed and invested member of our community who has been an outspoken advocate for our children and schools for many years.

He regularly contributes at BOE meetings with cogent, supported insights that speak truth to power. And, unlike some, he has a clearly articulated platform and goals for the district.

Chris will work to maintain our educational standard of excellence, to keep our property values strong and to ensure that we provide Redding’s current children with the same high-quality education that previous generations of Redding children enjoyed.

Please support his candidacy.

Rich and Teresa Basile

Sunnyview Drive

 

