Vote for John Reilly for Board of Education

To the Editor:

Please join me in voting for John Reilly for the Redding Board of Education. He is a passionate advocate for high quality education and maintaining the excellence of our schools during this period of declining school enrollment. John’s experience and professional expertise in risk management and insurance will be an asset to the board and to the taxpayers of Redding to get the biggest bang and highest value for each and every educational dollar spent.

Please vote for John Reilly for the Redding Board of Education.

David Lewson

Drummer Lane

 

