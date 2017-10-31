Keeping its serve on track will be key to the success of the Joel Barlow High girls volleyball team as it advances in the South-West Conference playoffs.

The top-seeded Falcons had a bit of trouble keeping it on target in the quarterfinals against Weston on Monday, Oct. 31. They could still rely on other parts of their game in a 3-0 25-18, 25-9, 25-14) at home.

It marked the fourth time Barlow has beaten the Trojans in the playoffs in four seasons, including in the semifinals last year and in the championship in 2014 and 2015.

“Our biggest thing is serving,” said Barlow head coach Carol Asplund. “We missed 10 serves in a three-game match and you can’t do that.”

It seemed like Barlow was in control early when it jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set on the serve of Kayleigh Emanuelson. But errors on the Falcons’ part helped eight-seeded Weston creep back to tie it at 7-7. Several lead changes followed.

The Falcons began to pull ahead on three straight service points by Riley Paradise, forcing the Trojans to call a timeout while trailing 19-15. Eliza Maestri’s ace helped cut the lead to two (19-17) but the Trojans came no closer.

Ava Campano reeled off four service points before faulting with the score 24-18. She followed with a kill to clinch the set.

“I actually was really happy with the way we handled their most of their attack for the first set,” said Weston head coach Mackenzie Moosbrugger. “Up to the 15th point we were neck and neck. We were playing great.

Unfortunately, our passing crumbled a little bit and that got to our mental game and the rest is history.”

Much like the case in the first set, the Falcons were out in front early in the second. Jessica Wang’s service point cut it to 5-2 but strong net play by Campano, Paradise and Jess Muczynski helped make it 11-4 and Barlow’s lead only grew.

A 5-0 Falcon lead followed in the third set and it grew to 13-5 before the Trojans called another timeout. Grace Donnelly’s serve frustrated the Falcons for a brief time and helped cut the lead to 18-12. Barlow then turned to Kiara Robichaud for a couple of kills to help close out the match.

We’re a really tough serving team. I think that’s why our ace to error ratio is high but we still think getting the ball in the court and letting them make the mistake is more important.

Should the Falcons prevail in the semifinals they will play in the championship on Friday against an opponent and at a location to be determined.