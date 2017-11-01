The Redding Pilot

Board of Finance candidate recommends Jamie Barickman for BOF

By Redding Pilot on November 1, 2017

To the Editor:

Experience does matter for the BOF and Jamie Barickman has the best experience. Jamie has extensive finance expertise and a significant record of service to Redding.  Jamie has started and run multiple international businesses and managed multimillion-dollar budgets.  Jamie was also an elected member of the BOE where his 12 years of service gained him crucial knowledge and (an) understanding of Redding. His Republican opponents have no record of service to the town. We need more than accountants; we need an outstanding visionary like Jamie with a record of service to Redding.

Please vote for Jamie.

Ed Miller

Lamppost Drive

 

