Board of Finance chairman supports Mark Lewis  

To the Editor:

There are two Board of Finance races; one with four individuals seeking a six-year term and another with two individuals seeking to finish a four-year term.

Peg O’Donnell vacated. The two candidates running for Peg’s vacated seat, in my opinion, will not embrace the oversight role of the BOF.

That’s why you should endorse a proven individual, Mark Lewis, a write-in candidate. Mark is not afraid to ask the tough questions an oversight board requires. Mark was a successful businessman and I know firsthand from working with him on the BOF (that) he does his homework well and is always prepared.

Bill Alvarez