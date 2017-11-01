The Redding Pilot

Board of Finance member supports Richardson and Wyss

By Redding Pilot on November 1, 2017

To the Editor:

As a member, I am keenly aware that the Board of Finance is about to lose significant accounting and financial expertise.

This comes at a time of unprecedented financial challenges, largely as a result of the huge state budget deficit. We have to find ways to provide an excellent classroom experience and essential town services, while avoiding a dramatic rise in taxes.  

Fortunately, Laurie Richardson, a professor of finance at Fairfield University, and Jenifer Wyss, a CPA for nearly 20 years, are running for the board. I hope voters will support them on Nov. 7.

Ward J. Mazzucco

Wood Road

 

