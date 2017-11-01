The Redding Pilot

Resident supports Democrats for Board of Finance

By Redding Pilot on November 1, 2017

To the Editor:

Redding is at a crossroads. We must elect substantive leaders to our Board of Finance. The Redding Democrats offer three candidates who meet that challenge. Jamie Barickman, Rob Dean and Ed Miller have experience beyond balancing a spreadsheet; they are visionary executive leaders who are experienced at evaluating risk, measuring benefits and making a balanced decision.

With concerns about our schools, Georgetown, home values, and our state budget looming large, we need experienced, visionary leadership. The years of business success and civic service offered by the Democratic candidates make them the best choice to guide Redding into the future.

Sarah O’Dell

Black Rock Turnpike

 

